See how much the world has changed since the day you were born with the BBC's new website

Most people are at least generally aware of how the world has changed in the decades since they were born, but do you know how many times your heart has beaten, how far you’ve travelled through space, or how old you are in Mercury years?

The BBC has an interesting new interactive website that does just that, allowing you to input basic details about yourself such as your birthday and height so you can examine exactly how the world has changed since the day you were born.

You’ll first need to head over to this website and input your birthday, gender, and height, and then click “Go.”

You’ll then be greeted with a personalised series of panels, each of which examines all the change that’s happened since your birth through a slightly different lens.

The first panel “How you have changed” is literally all about you, telling you how many times your heart has beaten, how old you are in Mercury years, and the literal distance your body has travelled while living aboard the Earth.

The second panel, “How the world has changed,” takes a broader perspective, highlighting any creatures that were discovered on your birthday, how many volcanic eruptions and solar eclipses have occurred in your lifetime, and how many more people there are since the day you were born.

The last panel, “How we have changed the world,” flips things around and looks at mankind’s impact on the Earth.

Ready to give it a whirl yourself? You can explore the BBC’s new website by clicking here.

