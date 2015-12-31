Incredible ways the world has changed in the past 100 years

The world isn’t perfect, but a recent list shows how much progress has been made in the past 100 years.

The list, originally compiled by a theatre troupe in Del Tura, a community in Florida, has been going viral on Facebook and Twitter.

It highlights that the life expectancy for a US male born in 1915 was just 47, compared with 78.8 today.

Heroin was sold in pharmacies, and the vast majority of Americans didn’t graduate high school.

Here’s the list being passed around after being uploaded to content-sharing site Slideshare.

