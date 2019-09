According to the pseudo-science of counting the exact number of people in the world, today’s supposed to be the day we hit 7 billion people.



This chart from US Funds (via PragCap) shows how we got to this point. The key takeaway is how fast the world is adding 1 billion people these days.

Photo: US Funds

