14 Ways The World Could REALLY Come To An End

ETA: 8 billion years

Likelihood: Gonna happen eventually

The sun goes through phases of activity every 11 years. We are currently at the peak of the cycle, but really, it's been one of the weaker 'active' phases we've seen lately.

In the long run, though, the sun continues to age. As it gets older and older it will brighten and heat up -- in about 8 billion years it will expand into a red giant and engulf the inner solar system.

The Earth will likely be vaporized. From Universe Today:

The heating Sun will evaporate the Earth's oceans away, and then solar radiation will blast away the hydrogen from the water. The Earth will never have oceans again. It will eventually become molten again.

Hopefully, humanity will either die out by then, or will have found a way to make a home in some other solar system, or move to a planet on the outer reaches of our own. In these outer planets, water that is currently frozen will melt to liquid water as the habitability zone increases. Maybe Pluto will take us in?