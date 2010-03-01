How The White House Just Used The "Gate Crashers" Incident To Open The Door To More Corporate Influence

Remember the “gate crasher” incident from last year, when the Salahi’s managed to finagle their way into a White House party?



It seems like ages ago, and the media has long moved on, but in the last couple of days the real fallout occurred.

Desirée Rogers, the White House Social Secretary at the centre of the fiasco, resigned on Friday.

Immediately her replacement, Juliana Smoot, was named.

Who is Smoot?

Ben Smith at POLITICO notes that she’s basically a career fundraiser, who’s now in the perfect position, as Smith puts it to “unite money and access.”

She has the long rolodex from her days of raising cash, and now she holds the invites to swanky White House parties.

The more things change…

