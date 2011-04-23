How The Web Teaches Us Meaning





The web is our oyster for the information we are seeking. One very useful way to consume the web is to learn about the meaning of things.

Often meanings have detailed descriptions and complicated analysis – so it requires expertise. Thanks to the ease and simplicity of blogging and publishing content on the web, there is a myriad of writers on the web discussing the topics that they are passionate about. This enables us to dig deeper into certain topics and meanings are one topic that the web has successfully addressed.

Here are five targeted resources to teach you more about the meaning of something:

1) Dreams

Dreams are one of the most fascinating areas of our psychology. At night we often have dreams that seem to come out of nowhere, but on deeper analysis there is often meaning behind them.

Dream Moods lists common dreams with explanations on how they differ. There is a dream dictionary which tries to explain what certain words mean if you had them occur in your dream. For instance, the site says that if you see a Penguin in your dream, it represents that your problems are not as serious as you may think. There is also a dream bank which gives potential meaning to dreams that the website’s users have had in the past.

2) Symbols

Many common symbols that we see everyday have meaning. We may not realise what the meaning is, but once we learn the meaning behind a given symbol it can often enhance our experience.

Living Arts Originals provides detailed information about the meaning of many different types of flower symbols. The site also discusses the meaning behind several interesting colour symbols, animal symbols, nature symbols, and sacred symbols. Also highlighted are the meanings of many popular symbols including Christmas, Chinese Astrology, Pirates, and Love.

3) Names

Many people don’t know anything about what their name means. Many others want to select a name for their baby that has some meaning behind it. Fortunately, a few websites have been researching and publishing the meaning of names on the web since the 90’s.

Behind The Name is one of those sites as it teaches us all aspects about first names. The site reviews actual names along with names from fiction and mythology. The site also lists popular names for a wide variety of worldwide languages and cultures. English names are broken down into two categories titled Traditional and Modern. Alongside each name users can learn from detailed meanings behind each respective name.

4) Religion

There are a wide variety of religions that we choose to follow. Each religion has unique aspects to it which can differentiate it from other religions.

Religious Tolerance describes both the positive and negative aspects of religions. By religious tolerance, the website feels that everyone – Christians, Jews, Muslims, Wiccans, and others — should be able to follow their own religious beliefs and practices freely. The website goes on to overview the religions by providing a summary, comparisons, quotes, and information on the key topics about each respective religion. All in all, this website attempts to describe the meaning and ideals behind several religions.

5) Definitions

The most basic way to learn about something is to learn its definition. The next step is to look at other words that are similar to that term as well as terms that are the opposite of the given term.

Dictionary.com is the most simple and comprehensive resource to learn the definition of a word. You can also quickly click on the Thesaurus tab to see synonyms and antonyms for the respective term that you are interested in learning more about.

So again, the first step in researching a given word is to understand its definition and see related words as well as words which are antonyms. Dictionary.com provides a fantastic free online resource and it can also assist with translating words and providing quotes which include the given word.

