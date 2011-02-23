10 Websites That Make Homeschooling Easy

Photo: woodleywonderworks via Flickr

Homeschooling has been around for a long time, however recently, a wider array of options have opened up for parents. Many of these new homeschooling options allow students to get a quality education at a reasonable price while keeping parents directly involved. The Internet is at the forefront of much of the innovation and new opportunity offered to homeschoolers.



Parents can contact their resident school district to learn more about what needs to be done for homeschooling to become a reality. Many parents choose to have the homeschooling be focused on the traditional approach which will teach the student subjects similar to what is being taught at the respective local school.

However, many other homeschooling parents follow an interest-led learning approach. Under this method, the student focuses on the subjects that intrigue them the most. Interest-based learning students can completely focus on one topic for days or even weeks at a time. This type of homeschooling method does have its critics, as the students tend to be less well rounded, but others praise this method as it gives the student a chance to fully embrace and be inspired by the subjects they are excited about.

With all of that being said, the Web can be a tremendous resource for homeschoolers. The key when homeschooling on the Web is to find quality sites, helpful curriculum, and to consider becoming part of a virtual school.

Here are some popular Internet-based home schools:

ALEKS – A leader in the creation of Web-based, artificially intelligent, educational software. The software provides parents with the instruction and support needed to home school a child in maths.

Connections Academy – Offers a solid free online home school program. Connections Academy provides a new form of free public school that students can attend from home. The program combines parental involvement, expertise and accountability, and flexibility of classes.

eHarvey – An online school combining three different complementary technologies to provide a robust, flexible and supportive online learning experience.

Internethomeschool.com – A fully accredited K-12 online school offering maths, English, science, social science, health, computer science, and more. Tuition is reasonable for this program.

Home school curriculum resources:

Learning Things – Suggests books to get based upon the grade level of the home schooler. The books can be ordered directly from the site.

Home School Super centre – A one stop shop offering over 25,000 home school curriculum products. It is a very quick and easy to use site.

Quality home school websites:

Easy Fun School* – A fantastic resource with over 1,500 tutorials of free unit studies, science projects, history activities, and more. These free resources help to make homeschooling simple and enjoyable for both parent and child.

A to Z Home’s Cool – Since 1997, this has been one of the most comprehensive and detailed home school resources on the Web.

50 Free and Useful Sites – This article which I authored a few months ago outlines several free and useful Internet Websites broken out by category. Several of these sites can be utilized to assist with a homeschooling curriculum and program

Wikipedia – Several studies have shown that Wikipedia is as accurate as Encyclopedia Britannica. And, especially if you are searching mainstream information, Wikipedia can be a resource for homeschoolers to consider. When you are reading an article, a lot of the topics become clickable – which essentially allows you to learn more about new topics that relate to the existing topic you are researching.

