On the TV, web, and mobile front, it’s raining money at The Weather Channel. Mobile revenue, in fact, is growing “through the roof,” according to Weather Channel global CRO Curt Hecht.



During last month’s Mobile Advertising Conference, Hecht sat down with Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget to explain how The Weather Channel makes its money.

Find out where the money comes from below:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Robert Libetti

