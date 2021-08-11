‘You owe me child support’: How ‘The Walking Dead’ cast says they’d react if they knew Rick Grimes was alive

- Insider asked “TWD” stars how they’d react if they knew their former leader, Rick Grimes, was alive.
- Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite Daryl, said he’d punch him in the face.
- Meanwhile, Melissa McBride said her character Carol would “be ecstatic.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After suffering a pretty awful wound and blowing up a bridge full of zombies, the former protagonist of “TWD” was swooped away on a helicopter to, hopefully, greener pastures by the Civic Republic Military.
With “The Walking Dead” heading into its final season on August 22, you may be wondering, is there a chance we could see Rick again?
Other than the powers that be, at this point, it’s tough to say for sure.
But if Rick were to return on the show’s final season or be teased to lead into that “Walking Dead” movie from Universal, we wondered how characters would react to learning the great Rick Grimes is alive and well after staying away for more than six years.
Though many of the cast would probably be happy to see him back, some would have some stern words for Rick.
“Hopefully, he’s OK, wherever he is,” McBride added, a bit coyly.
From Insider’s previous conversation with “TWD” universe chief Scott Gimple, we know Rick is somewhere with the CRM. Is he OK? We don’t know for certain, but, as McBride said, hopefully.
“I think Daryl should see Rick and first punch him in the face, before he says anything, just for putting him through that, all those tears, punch him in the face,” Reedus told Insider recently.
“And then he should say, ‘It looks like you’ve gained weight,'” Reedus said.
When the bridge explosion occurred on Rick’s final episode, the usually hardened Daryl broke down and sobbed. It’s a particularly tough moment to watch without getting emotional yourself.
When they couldn’t find Rick’s body, Daryl spent years by himself in the woods searching for any sign of his remains.
When Insider pointed out that Uncle Daryl has also been raising Rick’s children, R.J. and Judith, alongside Michonne and everyone else in Alexandria, Reedus added, “Yeah, You, owe me child support.”
“I actually hadn’t thought about that,” he added. “In my mind, Rick’s gone. Eugene will never see him again.”
When hearing Reedus’ response, McDermitt, later in our conversation, came up with the ultimate scenario if Rick did return.
“Maybe Rick comes back, says, ‘What’s up with your hair? and take scissors to [Eugene’s] hair,” McDermitt said. “Daryl punches Rick, [saying], ‘Hey, you owe child support.’ Then, Eugene’s like, ‘No, he just cut my hair, let me get a piece of that.'”
That does not go well for Eugene.
“Then Rick chokes [Eugene] out,” McDermitt said. “That is honestly the one thing I wish I had on the show, getting choked out by Andrew Lincoln. I’ve watched him do it. I’ve watched him kill several people on the show, in different scenes by choking them. I just go, ‘Man, that looks like fun.’ To get choked out by Andrew Lincoln would be pretty incredible.”