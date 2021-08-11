‘You owe me child support’: How ‘The Walking Dead’ cast says they’d react if they knew Rick Grimes was alive

After suffering a pretty awful wound and blowing up a bridge full of zombies, the former protagonist of “TWD” was swooped away on a helicopter to, hopefully, greener pastures by the Civic Republic Military.

With “The Walking Dead” heading into its final season on August 22, you may be wondering, is there a chance we could see Rick again?

Other than the powers that be, at this point, it’s tough to say for sure.

But if Rick were to return on the show’s final season or be teased to lead into that “Walking Dead” movie from Universal, we wondered how characters would react to learning the great Rick Grimes is alive and well after staying away for more than six years.

Though many of the cast would probably be happy to see him back, some would have some stern words for Rick.