'The Walking Dead' showrunner explains how they recreated several iconic moments from the show for Michonne's final episode

AMC Fans saw Michonne hold Negan’s bat in a season 10 trailer for ‘TWD.’ Sunday’s ‘what if’ scenario for Michonne finally makes sense of the moment.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season 10, episode 13 of “The Walking Dead,” “What We Become.”

Sunday was Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final episode on “TWD” after starring on the show since season three.

In a montage, viewers saw an alternate “parallel universe” story play out for Michonne.

If she never saved Andrea on the season two finale, it would have prevented her from meeting Rick. Instead, she would have joined Negan’s group.

Showrunner Angela Kang tells Insider the show recreated iconic scenes from seasons two, three, six, and seven by merging old footage with newly shot footage to “create something that feels like it might’ve been in the show, but never actually existed until now.”

“The Walking Dead” bid farewell to Danai Gurira on Sunday’s episode. In honour of her departure, the zombie series recreated a few iconic scenes from past episodes in order to revisit key moments from Michonne’s time on the show.

“For Michonne’s last episode, we found ourselves thinking a lot about her character and who she is at her core. She’s made some hard choices along the way, but overall, her arc has bent her towards other people and mercy over pure cold pragmatism,” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider via email.

During a hallucination, Michonne lives out an alternate version of her life that would have occurred if she never saved Andrea (Laurie Holden) in the season two finale. The result is a montage showing the rippling effects of that decision.

AMC Instead of saving Andrea, Michonne watches her get devoured.

“When Michonne came into the show, she was a good samaritan. She didn’t have to help Andrea, but she put herself at risk to save a stranger,” Kang continued. “But at other times, she’s denied help to strangers or even attacked them. So we thought it’d be interesting to explore a ‘parallel universe’ story that’s taking place in her mind as her values are tested with this complicated character Virgil (Kevin Carroll).”

In her “what if” scenario, Michonne never would have met Rick and Carl. Instead, she would have become a top member of Negan’s Saviors. Key moments play out from the Saviors’ point of view through Michonne’s eyes.

AMC Michonne thinks she would have joined Negan if she never saved Andrea and met Rick.

Sunday’s episode revisits Michonne’s first appearance on the show on the season two finale, the first moment she met Rick on season three, and the controversial season six finale/season seven premiere where Negan killed Glenn and Abraham.

AMC The first moment where Rick and Michonne met each other was revisited at the episode’s end.

It also revisited the season six episode where Rick’s community infiltrated one of Negan’s bases at night to murder people in their sleep. This time, that scene may have played differently to fans as it showed Glenn killing Saviour Laura (Lindsley Register) who was since redeemed on the show as a member of the Alexandria community in recent years until her death at Beta’s hands.

Fans may have been surprised to see some old faces, including Andrea (Laurie Holden), Glenn (Steven Yeun), Heath (Corey Hawkins) and, of course, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

AMC Here are a few moments from season six, episode 12 on Sunday’s episode.

“We loved the idea of going all the way back to her first moment with Andrea and starting the forking story path there. And then of course, we saw some other beloved characters that are on her mind. People who have died or disappeared,” said Kang.

If you were wondering how the show brought those moments to life, “TWD” didn’t bring back Holden, Yeun, Lincoln, or any of the other actors. They used a mix of old footage from previous seasons with new.

“Our production folks did an amazing job of re-creating some of our sets and lighting to shoot new footage,” said Kang. “Then our VFX and post [production] team merged old footage with new footage to create something that feels like it might’ve been in the show, but never actually existed until now.”

AMC The iconic shot of Rick from season two, episode seven was remixed for Sunday’s episode.

As a reminder, “The Walking Dead” doesn’t have a $US10 million budget per episode like HBO’s “Game of Thrones” did for its final season. In 2011, The Hollywood Reporter reported the budget of a “TWD” episode is around $US2.75 million. It was probably easier for the show to remix the original scenes rather than bring back original cast who are long gone to replicate existing footage.

Still, you can see the differences.

AMC Sunday’s episode brightened up the season two finale while adding new moments to it.

If you go back and compare Sunday night’s season two finale footage with the footage from the actual season, you can tell that the footage has been brightened and cleaned up.

What did you think of the new versions of the old scenes and Michonne's send-off?

You can follow along with our "Walking Dead" coverage here.

