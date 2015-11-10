How the Victoria's Secret models are cast

YouTube/Victoria’s Secret Inside the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s casting.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on December 8, but it films tomorrow.

The outrageous show may only be a few hours, but months of work go into it.

The women obviously train very hard to get in tip-top shape for the show, but the hardship begins from the moment they enter the casting room.

Victoria’s Secret has now given us a peek into that gruelling process in a video on YouTube. The video is a part of a larger series that documents what goes on behind the scenes at the iconic show.

The brief video shows several women showing off their best struts, while the casting team — including executive producers Ed Razek and Monica Mitro — decide who’s good enough to walk the runway for the show.

James McCarthy/Getty Images Adriana Lima is tied for 2nd place for the world’s highest paid models.

Very few women actually make the cut, and those that do are poised for success. In fact, ten out of the eleven highest paid models in the world, according to Forbes, either walked the Victoria’s Secret runway at one point — or still model for the iconic lingerie retailer. Former Victoria’s Secret mainstay Gisele Bundchen tops the list, followed by a tie for second place — Cara Delevingne and Adriana Lima, the latter of which is still an Angel.

Surprisingly, these women need to be more than just sexy — they need to be likable.

After all, Victoria’s Secret executives rely on the iconic Angels to sell the underwear, Richard Habberley at DNA Model Management told Women’s Wear Daily.

“The merchants drive the decisions on the Angels. They [Victoria’s Secret] try the girls out, and certain girls sell product. They’re women that appeal to other women. And they’re special because they never appear in men’s magazines. Once you start to do that, they become threatening [to potential female customers],” said Habberley.

In other words, it’s imperative that Victoria’s Secret customers like the models it features. It makes sense why; Victoria’s Secret is a behemoth in the lingerie industry, controlling a big chunk of the lingerie market.

