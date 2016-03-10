This GIF shows how the US president's limousines have changed since 1939

Ground transport for the US president has changed drastically over the years.

In 1939, with the widespread adoption of cars, the president’s limousine started off as a Lincoln Model K. Although the car was a luxury item, it was still nothing compared to what the president’s ground vehicles would end up becoming in the following decades.

The following GIF, produced by Reston Limousine, shows how the president’s ground vehicles have changed from 1939 to the present day.

via GIPHY

From comparatively humble origins in luxury cars, the US president’s vehicles have evolved drastically. Currently, the US president has both “Cadillac One” — also known as “The Beast” — and “Ground Force One,” a retrofitted tour bus.

The two vehicles cost $1.5 million and $1.1 million respectively. This is due to the host of features that both cars feature to ensure that the president is as safe as possible while on the ground. Both The Beast and Ground Force One feature kevlar-enforced tires, steel rims that can still be drive on if the wheels are punctured, and a supply of the president’s blood for a worst case scenario.

These are far cries from the relatively simple limousines that the presidents used to use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.