How The U.S. Auto Industry Is Back And Kicking Tail Again

WHAT a difference 15 months makes. On June 1st 2009 General Motors applied for Chapter 11 protection, triggering the largest industrial bankruptcy in American history. This week the carmaker filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pave the way for an initial public offering before the end of the year.



On August 12th the firm unveiled net earnings of $1.3 billion for the three months to June, its second quarterly profit in a row and its best since 2004. GM also announced that it had secured a $5 billion revolving credit line and that its chief executive, Ed Whitacre, would soon depart. The former boss of AT&T took over at GM only last December, but the bankers handling the IPO feared that, at 68, he might not be around for the long haul. His replacement will be another former telecoms executive, Dan Akerson.

