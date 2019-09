This summer, the TV and internet delivery industries could be completely changed by the approval of two big acquisitions. Comcast is trying to buy Time Warner Cable, and AT&T is trying to buy DirecTV. If those go through, this chart from Statista gives you an idea of what the TV and internet markets will look like.

