Here's The Government's Account Of How The Tsarnaev Brothers Allegedly Carried Out The Boston Bombings





The indictment of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the 19-year-old suspected of bombing the Boston Marathon along with older brother Tamerlan, contains a detailed account of how authorities believe the brothers carried out the attack.

The indictment details allegations about where they got the materials for the attack, gives a timeline of how the bombings were allegedly carried out, and talks about what the brothers did after the explosions.

Here’s the timeline of events, according to the indictment:

February 6: Tamerlan visited Phantom Fireworks in Seabrook, N.H., and bought 48 mortars (shells, essentially) containing eight pounds of explosive powder.

March 20: Dzhokhar and Tamerlan went to a firing range in Manchester, N.H. for target practice with handguns.

April 5: Tamerlan ordered electronic components that could be used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He ordered the materials online, and they were delivered via U.S. Postal Service to the Cambridge, Mass. residence the brothers shared.

April 14: Dzhokhar got a prepaid mobile phone using the name “Jahar Tsarni.”

April 15: DAY OF THE BOMBINGS

2:40 p.m.: Tamerlan walked to the front of Marathon Sports and placed a backpack containing a pressure cooker IED made using explosive powder, shrapnel, adhesive, electronic components, and other materials, among a “dense crowd” of marathon spectators on Boylston Street. Dzhokhar placed a similar bomb in front of the Forum restaurant on the same street.

2:48 p.m.: Dzhokhar called Tamerlan using the prepaid mobile phone and spoke to him for several seconds.

2:49 p.m.: Seconds after that call, Tamerlan detonated the bomb in front of Marathon Sports, killing Krystle Marie Campbell and injuring many others. Seconds after that, Dzhokhar detonated the bomb placed in front of the Forum restaurant, killing Lingzi Lu and Martin Richard and injuring many others.

April 18: DAY THE MANHUNT STARTS

In his college dorm room, Dzhokhar stored a computer and a backpack containing fireworks that had been emptied of explosive powder.

8:45 p.m.: After TV stations and other media began showing a photo Dzhokhar that identified him as a suspect, he sent a text to a friend that said “If you want u can go to my room and take what you want.”

10:00 p.m.: Dzhokhar and Tamerlan armed themselves with five IEDs, a semiautomatic handgun, ammunition, a machete, and a hunting knife, and drove in their Honda Civic to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass.

10:25 p.m.: Dzhokhar and Tamerlan killed MIT police officer Sean Collier by shooting him at close range with a Ruger P95 semiautomatic handgun. They tried to steal Collier’s gun.

11 p.m.: The brothers carjacked a Mercedes from a man identified only as “DM,” telling him they planned to go to New York City. But first, the brothers had D.M. drive them to Watertown where they picked up a GPS from their Honda. Then they had him drive to an ATM, where they took $800 from D.M.’s account.

April 19: THE DAY POLICE CAPTURE DZHOKHAR

12:15 a.m.: D.M. managed to escape and called 911. The brothers drove to Laurel Street and Dexter Ave., where Watertown police were waiting for them.

12:43 a.m. — The brothers got out of their Mercedes. They started firing at police and used four IEDs made from a pressure cooker, shrapnel, and low explosive powder.

12:50 a.m. — Tamerlan was tackled by the police and Dzhokhar got back into the Mercedes. He drove his car at three police officers and ultimately ran down his own brother. He abandoned his car on Spruce St. in Watertown, smashed his mobile phones, and hid out in a boat docked in a Watertown backyard.

Tamerlan was later arrested on the evening of Friday, April 19, after police found him in a land-docked boat in Watertown.

