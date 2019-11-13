DRIVING THE FUTURE: How the transportation industry is evolving to help save the environment

Play GIF Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The transportation industry produces the largest share of greenhouse-gas emissions in the United States.

Data published by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017 show that the sector’s fossil fuel-burning vehicles: automobiles, planes, trains, and ships, are the primary culprits. Collectively, they accounted for about 29% of greenhouse-gas emissions in the states.

And the fuels that most of these conveyances burn are petroleum-based, which negatively impact the environment on various levels, from production to delivery to consumption.

To its credit, the industry is aware of its outsize impact on the environment and it is making efforts, with varying degrees of success, to change its polluting ways, but there is much work to do.

This is Driving the Future, a series reported, written, and produced by Business Insider’s transportation team. Here, we’ll discuss how tech giants are simultaneously reshaping mobility and shipping, why the world’s largest economy could get left behind in the global shift toward electric vehicles, how the aviation business is negotiating the colossal task of cleaning up its act, and more.

