Only 18 of the 25 busiest airports in the US require passengers to wear masks — see the full rundown

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Passengers waiting to board a flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American airports each have their own requirements when it comes to wearing face coverings with no federal mandate to require the practice.

Travellers can depart from one airport that requires patrons to cover their face and then fly to another that doesn’t.

Business Insider reviewed policies at the top 25 busiest airports, according to a recent TripSavvy ranking, and found each had differing policies with no correlation between passenger numbers and stricter policies.

Every US airport has its own requirements on face coverings and social distancing.

A traveller can start in one airport that requires face coverings to be worn and arrive less than a few hours later at an airport with no such requirement, as Business Insider found on a recent trip to Atlanta, Charlotte, and Hartford Connecticut.

TripSavvy recently ranked the 25 busiest airports in the country pre-pandemic according to traffic numbers and Business Insider found that there was no consistency in their face covering rules after reviewing the policies of each. Some of the busiest airports in the country don’t require any sort of face covering, despite having greater passenger numbers and connections to destinations both within the country and overseas.

Some airports can require the practice themselves while others are mandated to by their jurisdictions. Others have their hands tied, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found at Hartsfield-Jackson International with officials wanting to implement the policy but blocked from doing so by the state.

The Centres for Disease Control lists wearing a face covering on its list of recommended practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Wearing any covering helps prevent carriers of the virus from spreading it while wearing a respirator helps prevent the wearer from contracting the virus.

Here’s a list of the face-covering requirements at the top 25 busiest airports.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

Ryan Ewing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Chicago Department of Aviation

Los Angeles International Airport

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Los Angeles International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Los Angeles International Airport

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Cassiohabib/shutterstock Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and CBS News

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Mark Lennihan/AP John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: John F. Kennedy International Airport

Denver International Airport

JW_PNW/Shutterstock Denver International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Denver International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images San Francisco International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: San Francisco International Airport

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport

littleNY/shutterstock Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: McCarran International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport

BCFC/shutterstock Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

CaseyMartin/shutterstock Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes, except if under 10 years old

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Harris County, Texas

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

TriggerPhoto/Getty Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: No

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Miami International Airport

Shutterstock/Marcio Jose Bastos Silva Miami International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Miami International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Orlando International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Orlando International Airport and Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Newark Liberty International Airport

John Moore/Getty Newark Liberty International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

AP Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Port of Seattle

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Wikimedia Commons/John Cummings Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: No

Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

EQRoy/Shutterstock Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Philadelphia International Airport

EQRoy/shutterstock Philadelphia International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Philadelphia International Airport

Boston’s Logan International Airport

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Massport

LaGuardia Airport

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider LaGuardia Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Nejron Photo/Shutterstock.com Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Broward County

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

floridastock/shutterstock Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No, only when using airport restaurants and shops

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Washington’s Dulles International Airport

Joe Ravi/shutterstock Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes, except passenger under 10 years old

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority

Salt Lake City International Airport

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Salt Lake City International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: No

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Salt Lake City International Airport via phone

Chicago’s Midway International Airport

Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

Requiring its passengers to wear masks while in the airport: Yes

Requiring all public-facing workers to wear masks: Yes

Source: Chicago Department of Aviation

