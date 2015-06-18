Here's how the tech billionaire owners of the Golden State Warriors celebrated their NBA championship

The Golden State Warriors won their first NBA championship in 40 years when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 Tuesday night.

Though the Warriors play in Oracle Arena in Oakland, the team has strong ties to nearby Silicon Valley.

The ownership group is led by Peter Guber, chairman of Mandalay Entertainment, and Joe Lacob, a partner at legendary Silicon Valley VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. The co-chairmen paid $US450 million for the Warriors in 2010, which was a record at the time.

The team’s executive board is packed with big names in tech: former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, Redpoint Ventures’ John Walecka, Sequoia Capital’s Mark Stevens, Benchmark Capital’s Bob Kagle, Juvo Capital’s Harry Tsao, YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley, and Zappos cofounder Nick Swinmurn have all invested in the Warriors.

Those owners certainly had a lot to celebrate Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Lacob (lower right) and Guber (lower left) were onstage to accept the trophy with the team.

Lacob went absolutely nuts.

Just ran into Draymond Green, asked him what Joe Lacob was like in the celebration. “Whole other level,” Green said. “Crazy.”

— Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 17, 2015

He even got to hang out with MC Hammer later on in the night.

Palihapitiya, currently a managing partner at the Social+Capital Partnership, seemed excited to get his shiny new championship ring.

My new opening line in all subsequent meetings:”See this ring? Nice, isn’t it?”LOL!!!

— Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) June 17, 2015

What a team. What a season. What a memory. #Unbelieveable #DubNation NOW BRING OVER THAT RING!!!

— Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) June 17, 2015

Hurley, meanwhile, filmed the last play and celebration while sitting courtside.

Apart from the ownership group, the Warriors have lots of devoted fans in the tech industry.