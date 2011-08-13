Why Everyone Is In Love With The Swissie

Amid the global recession, and fiscal crises, demand for the Swiss Franc has grown like crazy.While the eurozone tanks and investors start getting shifty about the dollar, experts talk about the franc as a “gold proxy.” Gold has also been through the roof lately, despite falling in the last two days.

A stable economy based on recession-proof industries, low unemployment, and conservative monetary policy are just a few reasons everyone’s in a frenzy over the franc.

Switzerland has a relatively recession-proof economy.

- Swiss companies increased their focus on chemicals, high-tech engineering, and power after the 1990s.

- An unemployment rate of 3% kept demand up through the recession.

Source: WSJ

And a conservative monetary policy.

- No QE, asset-purchasing, or money-printing

- Low Inflation

- Small budget deficits and low public debt

Source: Forexblog.org

Switzerland enjoys remarkable political stability.

- The Swiss system of direct democracy calls for referendums on all important laws, and any Swiss citizen can propose a constitutional amendment.

- The federal government has historically rejected alliances that might entail military, political, or economic action. It refused to join the U.N. until 2002.

Investors love the liquidity in the market for francs.

Switzerland has historically strong gold reserves.

The Swiss constitution requires that the government retain gold reserves. The country's ratio of gold to foreign exchange reserves is now on par with the United Kingdom.

The franc has already appreciated exponentially over the past year.

In the last year, the franc has risen 20% against the euro and 33% against the dollar. Check out prices since April.

Source: WSJ

The government doesn't intervene very frequently in controlling the currency.

A Globe and Mail article reported in July that 'experts don't expect the central bank to try to halt the currency's rise any time soon.' This means that investors could bet on continuing appreciation -- at least until now.

But appreciation has had negative effects on the Swiss economy.

- Since the country is highly dependent upon exports, increasing appreciation could compromise the Swiss economy.

- The tourist industry has taken a beating, with rooms in the French Alps 30 per cent cheaper than those in the Swiss Alps this year.

Source: NPR

The Swiss National Bank has been buying euros since 2009 to manage the exchange rate.

Now the SNB is threatening to peg the franc to the euro.

- The SNB could have enough power to pull it off.

- The franc has fallen sharply against the dollar since the peg was announced, even though experts don't think the SNB will actually go ahead with the plan. That said, the USD/CHF is still up on the day.

