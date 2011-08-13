Why Everyone Is In Love With The Swissie

Swiss model Xenia Tchoumitcheva

Photo: Twitter

Amid the global recession, and fiscal crises, demand for the Swiss Franc has grown like crazy.While the eurozone tanks and investors start getting shifty about the dollar, experts talk about the franc as a “gold proxy.” Gold has also been through the roof lately, despite falling in the last two days.



A stable economy based on recession-proof industries, low unemployment, and conservative monetary policy are just a few reasons everyone’s in a frenzy over the franc.

