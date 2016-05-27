Here's how the SpaceX rocket that's changing the world was built

SpaceX is planning to launch its fifth rocket of the year on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. ET. It’s been a long road to get there, paved with many obstacles along the way. We take a look at rocket evolution and just how far we’ve come in the last several decades as well as where we could be heading in the future.
