Millennials are fast becoming the most important demographic for publishers, brands, and marketers. For these digital natives, the smartphone is not only ubiquitous, but also their primary computing device.

At Business Insider’s Ignition 2015 event, BI Intelligence’s Senior Analyst John Heggestuen delivered the following presentation explaining how the smartphone’s dominance will shape digital commerce.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Millennials are quickly becoming the most important consumer demographic.

The smartphone is not millennials’ only connected device, but it dominates their life.

The smartphone has a long way to go as a commerce device.

Mobile in-store payments will explode.

