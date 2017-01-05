How the 'rich kids of London' spent their Christmas holidays

hello.imjake / Instagram To say their Christmas gifts, like this Rolex Pearlmaster, were over-the-top would be an understatement.

The Rich Kids of London Instagram account, which showcases the opulent lives of some of the city’s wealthiest young residents, came under fire recently after footage emerged of a hooded teenager apparently setting fire to a Mercedes G-Wagen, valued at an estimated £87,000.

With the caption “we were bored so we burned G-Wagen for a laugh,” it was easily one of the most extravagant — and reckless — stunts ever shared on the account, which now has more than 300,000 followers.

Rich Kids of London accepts photo submissions from “the wealthiest kids from around London” over Facebook, Snapchat (its user name is “richkidslondon”), and email, according to its Facebook page. The posts show lives of excess and luxury, which is never more clear than when the rich kids are on holiday — or celebrating.

We took a look into how some of London’s youngsters spent the festive season this year. From elaborately decorated homes in Knightsbridge to Christmas morning in the Bahamas, see some of their most over-the-top Christmas Instagram posts below.

There’s nothing like spending some family time at home for the holidays, which is where some of London’s rich kids headed for Christmas.

Fahad Fahhad Fahhaad A photo posted by @sam.reg4n on May 1, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

Lamborghinis were on the Christmas wish lists of London’s richest this year.

Lamborghini Gallardo live Sloane street! ??? Snapchat: Co75017 #corentinspot #liveupload #lamborghini #gallardo #lamborghinigallardo #supercar #supercars A photo posted by Corentin Simon ??|?? (@corentin.spot) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:06am PST

Cartier was a favourite for shopping for that special someone.

However, some Londoners found time to buy a few presents for themselves.

Their London homes were decked out with high-end ornaments.

Merry Christmas ? everyone I hope you have a fun packed time with your families! #merryxmass #merrychristmas #merryandbright #forextrader #forex #luxuryliving A photo posted by Forex Trader | Stock Trader | (@samuelandcotrading) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:51am PST

When it was time to get out the city, they did so in style.

That Cold Winter Glow #London ?? A photo posted by Marcus B Official ™ (@marcusbofficial) on Dec 11, 2016 at 8:05am PST

This family brunch called for a sparkling dress code.

Feeling xmasy at the family brunch ❤️??#fashion#style#love#romantic A photo posted by Юля Стахива (@juliastakhiva) on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:51am PST

Not everyone headed home for the holidays — some of the wealthiest visited fabulous destinations such as Paris, to stay at the finest hotels…

#goodnight #Christmas #night #sundayview #Eiffel ?#Paris #balcony #nomad #Bahadiring ?? A photo posted by Emir BAHADIR (@emirbahadir) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:12pm PST

…to bring Christmas to the Bahamas…

A Perfect Xmas Eve Setting, Merry Xmas Everyone! ?? A photo posted by Marcus B Official ™ (@marcusbofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

…to travel by private jet…

Snacky time! #snack#plane#jet#private#privatejet#cessna#citation#lifestyle#flying#clouds#cake#dinner#work#classy#instabest#instacool#instagood#insta#like4like#follow4follow#millionaire#man#foodporn#food#breitling#travel#holiday A photo posted by Jan (@janiberti) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:16am PST

…or even by helicopter to visit the North Pole.

90°N A photo posted by @sam.reg4n on Apr 23, 2016 at 2:28am PDT

Christmas morning is different for everyone. Some of the rich kids were filmed while they ate their breakfast.

Some Christmas trees were more elaborate than others…

#merrychristmas #Paris #saturdays #Dior #Heaven #plazaathenee #Bahadiring ??? A photo posted by Emir BAHADIR (@emirbahadir) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:50am PST

…along with some gifts, such as this £53,860 Rolex Pearlmaster.

I hope your Christmas shines as bright as mine – stay blessed everyone ??? A photo posted by Jake Stahl (@hello.imjake) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST

Instead of lounging on a sofa, they spent Boxing Day in much warmer climes.

Boxing Day Views ??? A photo posted by Marcus B Official ™ (@marcusbofficial) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:34am PST

Once it was all over, they moved on to the next event — shopping for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit.

New Year's eve Outfit is ready! See you in @thepearlberlin #silvester#newyear#newyears#newyearseve#shopping#fashion#berlin#lifestyle#party#outfit#ready#like4like#follow4follow#style#instagood#instabest#instacool#insta#mode#suit#smoking#millionaire#happy#geilesding#phc#classy#man#cool#nice A photo posted by Jan (@janiberti) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:44am PST

