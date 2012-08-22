How The Recession Spread Across America And Continues To Haunt Us Today

Eric Platt, Gus Lubin
July 2012 Coincident Index

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

The economic malaise logged in the second quarter GDP report seems to have continued, new data out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia shows.Although the U.S. index increased 0.2 per cent in July, more than a third of individual states logged declines, up from just a fifth a month earlier.

The coincident indexes take into account unemployment, employment, manufacturing hours, and wages. States where the index has declined for three months are marked in red or dark red.

We’ve collected maps going back to February 2007, right before recession spread across the country. Several times the economy has appeared to recover, but it keeps slipping back toward red.

February 2007

March 2007

April 2007

May 2007

June 2007

July 2007

August 2007

September 2007

October 2007

November 2007

December 2007

January 2008

February 2008

March 2008

April 2008

May 2008

June 2008

July 2008

August 2008

September 2008

October 2008

November 2008

December 2008

January 2009

February 2009

March 2009

April 2009

May 2009

June 2009

July 2009

August 2009

September 2009

October 2009

November 2009

December 2009

January 2010

February 2010

March 2010

April 2010

May 2010

June 2010

July 2010

August 2010

September 2010

October 2010

November 2010

December 2010

January 2011

February 2011

March 2011

April 2011

May 2011

June 2011

July 2011

August 2011

September 2011

October 2011

November 2011

December 2011

January 2012

February 2012

March 2012

April 2012

May 2012

June 2012

July 2012

Need more economic data?

Click here to the see the weirdest economic indicators >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.