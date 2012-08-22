How The Recession Spread Across America And Continues To Haunt Us Today

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

The economic malaise logged in the second quarter GDP report seems to have continued, new data out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia shows.Although the U.S. index increased 0.2 per cent in July, more than a third of individual states logged declines, up from just a fifth a month earlier.



The coincident indexes take into account unemployment, employment, manufacturing hours, and wages. States where the index has declined for three months are marked in red or dark red.

We’ve collected maps going back to February 2007, right before recession spread across the country. Several times the economy has appeared to recover, but it keeps slipping back toward red.

