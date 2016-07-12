There's one person who could delay Theresa May becoming Prime Minister

Theresa May, currently the uncontested contender for becoming Britain’s next Prime Minister, could have to wait until Thursday to be confirmed as the new leader of the UK.

That is because the Queen, who officially confirms Britain’s Prime Minister, is not in London until Thursday, reports Sky News.

The battle to become the next leader of the Conservative party and the next Prime Minister became a one-horse race on Monday after Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom dropped out of the running, leaving Home Secretary May unopposed.

The Conservative Party’s 1922 committee, which oversees the Tory Party election process, has signalled it will now confirm May as leader and therefore the nations new PM. This could happen as soon as today, according to Jon Tonge, a professor of British and Irish politics, who spoke to Business Insider.

But to become Prime Minister, May must still wait for David Cameron to resign. Cameron must go to the Queen to tender his resignation and this is not likely to happen until Her Majesty returns to Buckingham Palace later in the week.

Cameron will then recommend to the Queen that Theresa May be invited to form a government, Professor Tonge says. May will then be summoned to Buckingham Palace and invited to form as government as the leader of the largest party in the House of Commons. That should be a pretty straight forward process as she had the support of 60% of Tory MPs in the last leadership ballot.

David Cameron announced his resignation as Prime Minister after losing the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union. Cameron initially planned to step down in September, when the Tory leadership contest was initially due to conclude, but Leadsom’s withdrawal has brought the timeline forward.

