We just got our best look yet at Pebble's highly anticipated new smartwatch with a colour screen

Pebble finally revealed that it will start shipping the new Pebble Time to its Kickstarter backers in the second half of May. It also posted a few YouTube videos and images on its Kickstarter page showing glimpses of how the new interface looks and works on the Steel version of the Time, which we’ve condensed in these handy GIFs and pictures.

Checking out some weather details by pressing the button on the bottom right. Pebble says these aren’t the final icons and they’re subject to change by the time you have the Time on your wrist.

Press the same button to bring up tomorrow’s weather and agenda. Then keep hitting the button to scroll down the list of calendar entries.

You can also get more detailed weather information, but the real star of the GIF here is how well the new Pebble Time’s colour E-ink display does in full, bright sunlight. As you can see, it’s clearly visible where some LED and LCD displays may suffer.

Here’s a shot of a flight’s information showing up on your timeline.

Pebble’s proud of its new music app. You’ll be able to control your music and adjust the volume of an iOS or Android smartphone that’s connected to your car via Bluetooth or wire through the Pebble.

And of course, what would a smartwatch be without notifications?

One of the new Pebble Time’s selling points against its main competitor, the Apple Watch, is that it can last up to seven days on a single charge, whereas the Apple itself suggests users charge the Watch every night. The Pebble Time is also going to be cheaper. You can get one for $US199, or the steel version for $US299. The cheapest Apple Watch you can get is $US349.

Another significant differentiator is the Time’s superior waterproofing, as it can stay deeper underwater for longer than any smartwatch available at the moment.

