How The Next Pope Will Be Plucked From Relative Obscurity

Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the College of Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church must select his replacement, and the election will be closely watched.



The procedures are archaic and complicated, but the process is momentous. A small group of men will gather in complete secrecy to select a man who will be rocketed from complete obscurity to global influence and primacy among one billion Catholics.

