Why The New York Times Ignores Analytics When Selecting Front Page News

The advent of digital publishing has given publishers the tools to track what stories people are most interested in, what type of headlines attract more clicks than others, and what articles end up getting ignored.



utilising this information to dictate news coverage poses a challenge to more traditional editorial systems where seasoned editors evaluate the news and select the items that will be given prominence in the paper.

Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget explained at our IGNITION conference that traditional media outlets have responded in horror to his questions about whether they look at web analytics tracking their content to decide on what gets on the front page (digital or print.)

New York Times’ executive editor Jill Abramson took on the challenge to explain why ‘the paper of record’ doesn’t let analytics dictate its news selection. Watch below.

Produced by Business Insider Video

