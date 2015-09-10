Here's how the new Apple TV works

Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled the new Apple TV.

Like its predecessor, the new Apple TV is a set-top box that connects to your TV to allow you to stream content from the internet to the largest screen in your home.

But the similarities between the old and new Apple TVs end there.

Check it out:

Here's the new Apple TV. The remote still has only a few buttons, but it also has a touchpad for navigation. Apple The remote recognises movement, allowing you to use it as a game controller. You can also use iOS devices, like the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, as gamepads. Apple The new Apple TV comes with an App Store, just like the iPhone and iPad, so third-party developers can build apps for it. If you buy an app on the Apple TV, you'll also get it on your iPad and iPhone. Apple The new Apple TV has universal search, meaning it searches for titles, actors, and more, across different apps. For now, it searches iTunes, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Showtime, and Apple says more apps will be added. Apple/Tech Insider But Siri, Apple's virtual personal assistant, is the star of the new Apple TV. You can ask Siri to do more than basic tasks, like 'show me family movies,' or 'show me James Bond movies with Sean Connery.' Apple You can ask Siri questions like 'who stars in this,' and the answer will be overlaid on the screen. RAW Embed You can also ask Siri about sports scores, or the weather, and it won't interrupt anything you're watching. RAW Embed If you ask Siri 'what did she say,' what you're watching automatically skips back 15 seconds, and is replayed with the captions on. RAW Embed The new Apple TV comes out at the end of October. A 32GB version of the new devices is $149 while a 64GB model is $199. Apple

