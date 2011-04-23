How The NCAA Made Robert Parish Disappear

Photo: Sports Illustrated

It’s tough to question Hall of Fame centre Robert Parish’s place in NBA history. He won three titles with the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 80s (and added a fourth as a backup with the 1997 Chicago Bulls), made nine All-Star games, and holds the league’s career record for games played with 1611. He must have had a dominant college career, too, right?

Yes and no. Parish was awesome, but according to the NCAA, the games he played in at Louisiana's Centenary never took place. They weren't vacated like so many other rule-breaking squads' wins have been, either. The games technically didn't count even as they were being played. Let's look at how an all-time great wound up in such a strange position.





