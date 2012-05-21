How The Media Is Wrong About The Facebook IPO

Judging by many of the headlines on Friday, you might think that Facebook’s IPO was a miserable failure. The Wall Street Journal declared, “Facebook’s IPO Sputters,” and our very own TechCrunch declared that bankers were “struggling” to keep the share price up… By the correct measures, the Facebook IPO was a resounding success. Let me explain why.



Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.