Lamilly The ‘perfect body’ has changed dramatically.

Everyone has their own perception of the perfect body. It is influenced by a a number of trends, changes in culture, and even the availability of food.

Artist Nickolay Lamm, who brought us the realistically proportioned Barbie, wanted to see how the ideal had changed over time. So he collected reference photos for what was considered among Americans as the “perfect man” from each decade since the 1870s, then sculpted 3D models.

In the late 19th century, for example, the Dad-bod was the perfect-bod. Having a large waist and chubby cheeks was a sign of wealth and social class.

As with all generalizations, this will not be “perfect” for everybody — Lamm’s study is only interested in body shape and does not take into account skin tone for example — explaining the white-wash. But the illustrations give insight into how pressures around the male ideal have changed so dramatically over the past couple of centuries.

1870s: Before everyone had easy access to food, obesity represented wealth. Lamilly in 1866 a 'Fat Man's Club' was founded in Connecticut, which became popular and spread across the US -- its members had to weigh at least 200 pounds. Heres's a photo of that same club from 1894. Lamilly 1930s: By the '30s food was easier to find, and Hollywood actors created the slim ideal. Lammily Actors like Cary Grant typified the ideal body shame of the time. Screenshot 1960s: By the '60s, Americans were tired of the corporate mainstream and authority. Lammily They rebelled, growing their hair long, taking drugs, and not exercising. Gorupdebesanez 1980s: In the '80s, health clubs and working out became popular. Lamilly Body-building became a mainstream activity. Jack Mitchell/Getty 1990s: By the '90s, hyper-masculinity was out and the everyman was in. Lamilly Brad Pitt in Fight Club typifies the '90s perfect body, according to Lamm. YouTube screengrab After the '80s, men no longer wanted to invest the time to become body builders. Lamilly This has continued into the 21st century -- where the ideal is similar to the 90s. Lamilly In 2012, a study from the Institute of Neuroscience used 3D visualisation software to estimate our preferences for both male and female bodies. Lamilly For both sexes, the ideal was lean and muscular. Lamilly So, unlike in the 1870s, beer guts are no longer a part of the 'perfect body.' Lamilly

