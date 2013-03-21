A Timelapse Video Reveals How The World's Biggest Container Ship Was Built

Danish shipping conglomerate Maersk is building the world’s biggest container ship, and the Discovery Channel is along for the voyage.



To create buzz for a six episode series following the design, construction, and delivery of the 1,312-foot long Triple-E (named for energy efficiency, economy of scale, and environmentally improved) Discovery put together a timelapse video of the ship’s construction.

In just 1:17, watch an army of workers and machines build the enormous vessel out of nothing.

See it happen:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.