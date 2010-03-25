California's Only Hope Is A Giant Freshwater Canal

A routine earthquake in Southern California could leave millions of Californians without water for over a year.



Yasha Levine describes the apocalyptic scenario on AlterNet:

Imagine the devastating flooding of Hurricane Katrina multiplied by epic sandstorms, drought and economic collapse of the Dust Bowl. Now picture it happening an hour east of Apple’s headquarters in Silicon Valley and spreading all the way down to the Mexican border. It’s not as far-fetched as you think. A routine 6.7-magnitude earthquake would be enough to set it off, liquefying the decrepit levee system that walls off California’s main source of drinking water from the Pacific Ocean and triggering a deadly flood that would submerge roads, destroy homes, wipe out thousands of acres of farmland, kill countless numbers and possibly cut over 20 million Californians off from their water supply for a year or more.

Levine blames the problem on real estate tycoons that are scheming to build a giant freshwater canal, preventing basic repairs on the levees.

But blaming Big Ag and the government seems to ignore the supply crisis, not to mention the history of land reclamation in the area. They don’t have water in SoCal. They need some of the abundant resource from the north.

