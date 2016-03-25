How the incredibly lifelike wax figures at Madame Tussauds are made

Madame Tussaud’s A sculptor works on model Adriana Lima’s wax figure.

For more than 200 years, Madame Tussauds has been making wax figures that are so lifelike you might think you’re standing next to the actual person they were modelled after.

Madame Tussauds’ more than 20 global locations are home to wax figures of famous people like Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Lima, and even Barack Obama. The opportunity to take a photo with their favourite celebrities (even if in wax form) is highly appealing to tourists, and Madame Tussauds is usually packed.

When it comes to a celebrity’s wax replica, every single detail is carefully recorded — from exact eye colour to visible tattoos, moles, and beauty marks.

Each figure is made at Madame Tussauds’ central studios in London, then sent to their assigned location around the world.

Here’s how the incredibly lifelike wax figures are made.

