Cool Images That Show How Drastically The iPhone Camera Has Improved

How much has Apple’s iPhone camera improved over time?
The makers of Camera+, a filtered-photos camera app for smartphones, did some cool tests to find out.
This one was taken by the second iPhone, the iPhone 3G. Better, but the detail is still really blurry.
The iPhone 4 is a modest improvement over the 3GS. The knob is beginning to look distinct from the white surface
This was taken with the latest iPhone, the iPhone 5. Pretty amazing quality, especially compared to earlier models
This is the iPhone 3G. Judging by the 100X zoom, the camera is actually worse than its original iPhone's.
