In Just Three Years, The iPad Has Changed Everything About The Computer Market

Apple’s iPad is only three years old, but it has clearly shaken up the market for computing.



Without the iPad, Microsoft isn’t making its own computer, the Surface. Without the iPad, Amazon is making a computer.

With such big changes in the industry happening before our eyes, we surveyed iPad owners to see how they use the tablet. This was third time we’ve done this survey. In this video, we discuss some of our findings.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• WATCH: Everything You Need To Know From Our Massive Report On The Secret Lives Of Teenagers Online

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.