How The iPad Is Changing Art And Music

Now that more and more people are getting iPads we are seeing just how they change everything, especially art and music. Here I meet David Newman, artist, in a parking garage. I was sitting next to him in the Google IO keynotes and was amazed at how fast he worked to draw really great portraits of people. Now he couldn’t have done this demo on the go with a laptop. You can see his art on Flickr.



A few weeks ago I met Rana Sobhany who had gotten tons of compliments at the first iPad Dev Camp with her iPad DJ’ing system. So, she gave me a look at what she’s doing. That video went viral and has been watched half a million times. Wild. But she’s not the only one using iPads. I met Wil.i.iam who is the music genius behind the Black Eyed Peas. We talk mostly about Twitter, but at the end he pulls out his iPad too. Rana only had the iPads a week when we shot this video, I’ll follow up with her later in the summer to see how she’s progressed.



One of my kids’ favourite apps is the Smule Magic Piano, and here Lang Lang, famous pianist, walked out on stage and played flight of the bumblebee on it.



There’s even more video about iPad music apps up on YouTube. Same thing for iPad art, where you’ll see an art exhibit on an iPad and more.

