The Internet of Things is more than just a buzzword: It’s changing industry and the world around us. Reporting on Facebook Live from Barcelona at the IOT Solutions World Congress, Matt Weinberger talks with General Manager of GE Digital Europe Deborah Sherry about how the Internet of Things can extend into every element of our lives.

