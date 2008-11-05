How The Internet Announced Obama's Victory

Just after President-Elect Obama’s victory became clear last night, PaidContent’s Rafat Ali uploaded to Flickr screen shots of CNN.com, MSNBC.com, NYTimes.com, Washingtonpost.com, WSJ.com, Yahoo News, Time, Newsweek, ABCNews.com, HuffingtonPost, DrudgeReport, NewYorker, Guardian.co.uk, and BarackObama.com. Here’s the slide show. (It looks best in full-screenmode.)



