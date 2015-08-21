Here's a breakdown of how revolutionary the Hyperloop could be for travelling between cities

HTT A rendering of a Hyperloop in Los Angeles.

Wouldn’t it be great to be able to get from Los Angeles to San Francisco in a half hour for only $US30?

If the Hyperloop comes to fruition, that may become a reality.

The Hyperloop, first proposed by Elon Musk — yes, the Elon Musk behind Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal — is a mode of transportation that works by shooting pods full of people through vacuum sealed tubes at speeds of more than 500 miles per hour.

You can think of it like a huge version of the pneumatic tubes you may have seen at a drive-through of a bank.

Musk isn’t actually working on building one — he’s already the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX — but made the plans public so other companies could test the concept.

One of those companies is Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. On Thursday, the Los Angeles-based company announced that it would start construction on a test track in May 2016 with the goal of transporting people by 2018.

There are many challenges any company building a Hyperloop has to overcome — technological issues, regulatory requirements, and land-use issues — and we’re still years and years away from a Hyperloop network that would connect.

But that didn’t stop HTT from releasing a video that depicts how much time a Hyperloop would save someone getting from her home in Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Check it out:

In this scenario, a waitress who lives in Alhamba, a city about nine miles from downtown Los Angeles, wants to visit her family in San Francisco. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Here's how long it would take her to get to San Francisco by aeroplane. She lives 21 miles from the airport. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies It would take her 45 minutes to get from her house to Los Angeles International Airport. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies It would cost $US3 and require her to use several modes of transportation. Flying would get Sacha to San Francisco in just over two hours and cost over $200. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies But with a Hyperloop she could get there in a lot less time, and for a lot less money. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies This is a network of Hyperloop stations and tubes proposed by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies The tube network would connect stations that would be departure points for passengers going to cities like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and San Diego. If she wanted to get from her home in Alhambra to San Francisco, she could start at the Hyperloop station that takes passengers to Las Vegas. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies And then take a five minute journey through a tube to the departure point for San Francisco. It would take her 15 minutes to get from her house to the departure point for Las Vegas. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies This 15-minute leg would be one of the longest parts of the trip. From there, it would take only five minutes -- and cost only $11.77 -- to get to the departure point for pod going to San Francisco. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies From San Francisco, it would be a 30-minute journey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.