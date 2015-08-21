Here's a breakdown of how revolutionary the Hyperloop could be for travelling between cities

Wouldn’t it be great to be able to get from Los Angeles to San Francisco in a half hour for only $US30?
If the Hyperloop comes to fruition, that may become a reality.
The Hyperloop, first proposed by Elon Musk — yes, the Elon Musk behind Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal — is a mode of transportation that works by shooting pods full of people through vacuum sealed tubes at speeds of more than 500 miles per hour.
You can think of it like a huge version of the pneumatic tubes you may have seen at a drive-through of a bank.
Musk isn’t actually working on building one — he’s already the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX — but made the plans public so other companies could test the concept.
One of those companies is Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. On Thursday, the Los Angeles-based company announced that it would start construction on a test track in May 2016 with the goal of transporting people by 2018.
There are many challenges any company building a Hyperloop has to overcome — technological issues, regulatory requirements, and land-use issues — and we’re still years and years away from a Hyperloop network that would connect.
But that didn’t stop HTT from releasing a video that depicts how much time a Hyperloop would save someone getting from her home in Los Angeles to San Francisco.
Check it out:
In this scenario, a waitress who lives in Alhamba, a city about nine miles from downtown Los Angeles, wants to visit her family in San Francisco.
Here's how long it would take her to get to San Francisco by aeroplane. She lives 21 miles from the airport.
It would cost $US3 and require her to use several modes of transportation.
This is a network of Hyperloop stations and tubes proposed by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies.
The tube network would connect stations that would be departure points for passengers going to cities like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and San Diego.
If she wanted to get from her home in Alhambra to San Francisco, she could start at the Hyperloop station that takes passengers to Las Vegas.
And then take a five minute journey through a tube to the departure point for San Francisco.
This 15-minute leg would be one of the longest parts of the trip.
