How The Hummus Made Its Way

Hummus is a Middle Eastern delicacy that has been growing rapidly in popularity within the last several years. It is currently a “vogue” food with hummus bars popping up like wildfires on the Texas bush.



Enter Samira’s Homemade Hummus, another entry on the emerging scene. I recently spoke with the Samira of the title about how she got started, where her idea came from the and the process that spawned the company, which is doing rather well for itself. “The beginning of the idea for Samira’s Homemade came to me during a house-warming party in the fall of 2006,” she said at first. “Harvard Law School Visiting Professor, Ehud Kamar from Jerusalem invited me, as his Faculty Assistant, to help him prepare some food for his party. I was surprised to find out so many people loved my Hummus and Baba Ganoush, and offered to buy it if I would sell it. Discovering the taste of a homemade hummus, and comparing it to the taste of the commercial hummus, faculty and students were telling me it was the best Hummus they had ever tasted. At that time, a business opportunity was handed to me and I had to find the way to make it happen.”

And make it happen, she did!

Samira’s Hummus was first made, and sold exclusively, in April of 2007 at Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In July of 2009, Samira’s Homemade became an LLC. and obtained a specialty food licence from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Today, Samira’s Homemade hummus and other middle-eastern dips such as Baba Ganough, a smoky eggplant dip, Ful Medammes, an Egyptian national dish and Muhammara, a sweet and spicy dip made with fire roasted red pepper, walnuts and pomegranate Molasses are top sellers at Natural and Gourmet food stores and Whole Foods stores in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The dips are made with top quality ingredients using authentic Lebanese and Egyptian recipes.



Ful Medammes is an Egyptian national dish that is similar to Hummus but made with brown baby fava beans instead of chickpeas. The dip has been used in Middle-eastern countries since the fourth century. It was recorded that Ancient Egyptian ate Ful Medammes. It is high in protein, and low in calories, very filling and nutritious.

Samira’s Homemade is a small family business operated by Samira and her husband Ragab. It is growing rapidly and competing with big brands such as Sabra, Tribe and Cedars Hummus. The increasing demand for healthy food, free of preservatives, has made Samira’s Homemade products very popular and gave it free publicity. The Boston Globe, Edible Boston and local newspapers all featured articles about it.# Samira’s Homemade is a small business with limited resources, yet with a big demand. The next step for Samira would be to automate the production system. A team of students from Babson College is helping Samira write a business plan. Samira intends to take her products to all Whole Foods Market stores in New England and in a year or two become a nationwide producer.

For information on the brand new store planned for Belmont, as well as what other stores and farmer’s markets you can purchase it throughout the year, please visit the website: www.samirashomemade.com.

