How The Huffington Post's Traffic Is Killing Rival News Sites

Huffington Post Eric Hippeau is in charge of monetizing millions of eyeballs.

Media analyst Ken Doctor takes a close look at Nielsen Online’s Huffington Post stats and finds several incredible stats about the five year old site’s traffic.

Huffington Post recently landed in the top 10 news sites.

13 million unique visitors to the site in March. That’s a “whopping 94% year-over–year.”

13% growth in uniques from February to March.

7% growth in page views from February to March.

HuffPost generates 18 page views per unique, beating NYTimes.com’s 16 and Yahoo! News’ 15.

Keeps visitors on the site for 12 minutes a month, couple minutes less than NYTimes.com and Yahoo! News.

Ken figures if Huffington Post makes $20 million this year (a generous estimate), 13 million monthly uniques could mean $1.6 million a month or about 12 cents a unique visitor per month.

CEO Eric Hippeau and sales boss Greg Coleman have a lot of work to do.



