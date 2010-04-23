How The Huffington Post's Traffic Is Killing Rival News Sites

Media analyst Ken Doctor takes a close look at Nielsen Online’s Huffington Post stats and finds several incredible stats about the five year old site’s traffic.
- Huffington Post recently landed in the top 10 news sites.
- 13 million unique visitors to the site in March. That’s a “whopping 94% year-over–year.”
- 13% growth in uniques from February to March.
- 7% growth in page views from February to March.
- HuffPost generates 18 page views per unique, beating NYTimes.com’s 16 and Yahoo! News’ 15.
- Keeps visitors on the site for 12 minutes a month, couple minutes less than NYTimes.com and Yahoo! News.
- Ken figures if Huffington Post makes $20 million this year (a generous estimate), 13 million monthly uniques could mean $1.6 million a month or about 12 cents a unique visitor per month.
CEO Eric Hippeau and sales boss Greg Coleman have a lot of work to do.
