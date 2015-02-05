How the hottest fashion trends evolved from the 1930s until today

Fashion is cyclical. Want proof? Look no further than the infographic below, which shows how major fashion trends got hot, cooled off, and then heated up once again.

Follow each trend by its designated colour to see whether it’s boiling right now. (Hint: The masculine look of the 1950s is back. Nautical style? Not so much.)

Thanks to Royal Studio and Yahoo Lifestyle UK for sharing this graphic with us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.