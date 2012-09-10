How 'Hookup Culture' Is Helping Women Gain Power

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The “hookup culture” is helping women gain the independence they need to take over the world. Most scholars think the phenomenon of young people replacing serious relationships with casual ones hurts women, but the opposite is true, according to Hanna Rosin’s new book The End of Men: And the Rise of Women





Seeing relationships in a more casual light actually helps young women free themselves of relationships that might keep them from their professional goals, Rosin told us in an interview.

“We tend to be myopic when we think about the hookup culture but we tend to miss that avoiding getting tied down in relationships that influence your career decisions is critical to success when you’re that young,” Rosin said.

Her book explains further:

To put it crudely, now feminist progress is largely dependent on hook-up culture. To a surprising degree, it is women–not men–who are perpetrating the culture, especially in school, cannily manipulating to make space for their success, always keeping their own ends in mind. Today’s college girl likens a serious suitor to an accidental pregnancy in the nineteenth century: a danger to be avoided at all costs, lest it thwart a promising future.

Rosin’s book comes out September 11.

