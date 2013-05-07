Here's How The Hindenburg Disaster Changed Aviation History

76 years ago, on May 6, 1937, Nazi Germany’s prized LZ-129 Hindenburg airship crashed and burned in Lakehurst, New Jersey, creating this iconic photo.



The disaster, which was caused by static electricity, claimed 36 lives and proved embarrassing for the Nazis, who used the ship as an example of their engineering skills and a propaganda machine.

But it had a more significant impact: The Hindenburg disaster led directly to the end of the era of the airship.

