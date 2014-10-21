How The Hilton Family Built An International Hotel Brand And Got Super Rich

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Barron Nicholas Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton and Rick Hilton attend the Chopard 150th Anniversary Party at Palm Beach, Pointe Croisette during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2010 in Cannes, France.

It’s been a good couple of years to be a Hilton.

Last year the company, mostly now owned by private equity firm Blackstone, went public in a massive $US2.35 billion IPO — the biggest for a hotel company ever.

Just this month, the company sold New York City’s Waldorf Astoria to a Chinese insurance company for an eye-popping $US1.95 billion.

Plus it seems Paris Hilton has really taken to her new calling as a DJ.

It’s a lot of great success and of course it didn’t come out of thin air. The Hilton family brand is a dynasty generations in the making.

This is the story of how it all started.

