Inc. magazine has a good article about how stressful it is to start a company.
It starts with a story of Bradley Smith, a founder who sold his watch, cashed out his 401k, borrowed $US60,000 from the bank, and borrowed another $US10,000 from his dad at 5% interest to start a company — and then found out his wife was pregnant.
Smith had trouble sleeping for a few months.
There’s a great quote in the story about what it’s like being an entrepreneur from Toby Thomas, CEO of EnSite Solutions.
Thomas says being an entrepreneur is like being a man ride a lion.
“People look at him and think, This guy’s really got it together! He’s brave!” says Thomas.
“And the man riding the lion is thinking, How the hell did I get on a lion, and how do I keep from getting eaten?”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.