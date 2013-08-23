Inc. magazine has a good article about how stressful it is to start a company.

It starts with a story of Bradley Smith, a founder who sold his watch, cashed out his 401k, borrowed $US60,000 from the bank, and borrowed another $US10,000 from his dad at 5% interest to start a company — and then found out his wife was pregnant.

Smith had trouble sleeping for a few months.

There’s a great quote in the story about what it’s like being an entrepreneur from Toby Thomas, CEO of EnSite Solutions.

Thomas says being an entrepreneur is like being a man ride a lion.

“People look at him and think, This guy’s really got it together! He’s brave!” says Thomas.

“And the man riding the lion is thinking, How the hell did I get on a lion, and how do I keep from getting eaten?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.