How The %&$! Do You Spend $3.8 Trillion?

The President’s budget has spelled out $3.8 trillion in spending for fiscal year 2011.
Getting to that sort of number takes bureaucracy on a grand scale, and with all the government departments there is plenty of opportunity for such spending.
Take a look at our break down of spending by department and some of the biggest projects each has in our line by line rundown.
$1.416 Billion (We're starting on the small end): The Corporation for National and Community Service
Notable Projects:
$789 Million for flood prevention.
$506 Million to rebuild aquatic ecosystems.
$180 Million for South Florida's ecosystem.
Notable Projects:
Over $2 Billion to NOAA's polar orbiting and geo-stationary weather satellite systems.
$1.3 Billion to the Census bureau for 2010 Census.
$712 Million for National Institute of Standards and Technology for economy wide technology development.
$10 Billion: Department of the Environmental Protection Agency (Isn't the environment a huge problem?)
Notable Projects:
$3.3 Billion in loans for local clean water facilities
$1.3 Billion to states and tribes to help them protect their air, water, and land.
$215 Million to accelerate brown fields cleanup.
Notable Projects:
$2.6 Billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs
$620 Million to acquire new lands for national park space.
$459 Million for wildfire fighting.
Notable Projects:
$2.32 Billion to improve the quality of IRS services.
$250 Million for affordable lending in low income communities.
$240 Million for enhance tax enforcement activities.
Notable Projects:
$1.7 Billion for Worker Protection Agencies.
$261 Million for new innovation funds to improve job training.
$85 Million for green job training.
Notable Projects:
$3.2 Billion for new, unmanned space missions.
$1.2 Billion for research into exploration technology.
$600 Million to complete the final five space shuttle missions.
Notable Projects:
$7.6 Billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
$10 Billion over 10 years for Child Nutrition and WIC reorganization.
$429 Million for competitive research grants.
Notable Projects:
$36 Billion in new loan authority for nuclear power plants.
$4.7 Billion in clean energy technology funding.
$8.1 Billion to better protect the nation's nuclear stockpile.
Notable Projects:
$2.04 Billion for the War On Drugs.
$600 Million for hiring and retaining police officers.
$538 Million to support women victims of violence.
$41.6 Billion: Department of Housing and Urban Development (Because we can never stop being pro-homeownership)
Notable Projects:
$19.6 Billion for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
$9.4 Billion for project based rental assistance programs.
$2.1 Billion for homeless assistance programs.
Notable Projects:
$4.6 Billion for the virtual border fence.
$1.6 Billion for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement programs to remove illegals who commit crimes
$4.0 Billion in state and local programs to higher first responders.
Notable Projects:
$28 Billion for elementary and secondary education.
$1.35 Billion for the President's 'Race to the Top' challenge for school districts.
$1.8 Billion for funding in new school models, such as longer days and longer school year education.
Notable Projects:
$8.5 Billion for the President's Global Health Initiative.
$7.1 Billion for civilian supplement to Afghanistan and Pakistan military operations.
$2.6 Billion to support civilian operations in Iraq.
Notable Projects:
$50.6 Billion in advance appropriations for veteran health treatment.
$5.2 Billion for mental health services for veterans.
$2.5 Billion for VA centre construction and centre improvements.
Notable Projects:
$4 Billion to create a National Infrastructure Innovation and Finance Fund
$1.14 Billion in the nation's next generation air transportation system.
$1 Billion for high speed rail networks.
Notable Projects:
$32.1 Billion for National Institutes of Health.
$25.5 Billion in federal aid to state Medicaid programs.
$2.5 Billion for health centres.
Notable Projects:
$159.3 Billion for Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan operations.
$30.9 Billion for medical care.
$1.9 Billion for counseling and assistance services for veterans and their families.
