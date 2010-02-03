How The %&$! Do You Spend $3.8 Trillion?

The President’s budget has spelled out $3.8 trillion in spending for fiscal year 2011.

Getting to that sort of number takes bureaucracy on a grand scale, and with all the government departments there is plenty of opportunity for such spending.

Take a look at our break down of spending by department and some of the biggest projects each has in our line by line rundown.

$1.416 Billion (We're starting on the small end): The Corporation for National and Community Service

Notable Project:

$60 Million for a Social Innovation Fund.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$4.9 Billion: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (These are the folks who build the levees)

Notable Projects:

$789 Million for flood prevention.

$506 Million to rebuild aquatic ecosystems.

$180 Million for South Florida's ecosystem.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$8.9 Billion: Department of Commerce

Notable Projects:

Over $2 Billion to NOAA's polar orbiting and geo-stationary weather satellite systems.

$1.3 Billion to the Census bureau for 2010 Census.

$712 Million for National Institute of Standards and Technology for economy wide technology development.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$10 Billion: Department of the Environmental Protection Agency (Isn't the environment a huge problem?)

Notable Projects:

$3.3 Billion in loans for local clean water facilities

$1.3 Billion to states and tribes to help them protect their air, water, and land.

$215 Million to accelerate brown fields cleanup.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$11 Billion: TARP (Seems worth it to save the banking system)

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$12 Billion: Department of the Interior

Notable Projects:

$2.6 Billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs

$620 Million to acquire new lands for national park space.

$459 Million for wildfire fighting.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$13.935 Billion: Department of Treasury

Notable Projects:

$2.32 Billion to improve the quality of IRS services.

$250 Million for affordable lending in low income communities.

$240 Million for enhance tax enforcement activities.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$14 Billion: Department of labour

Notable Projects:

$1.7 Billion for Worker Protection Agencies.

$261 Million for new innovation funds to improve job training.

$85 Million for green job training.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$19 Billion: NASA (Of course it's not nearly enough to get us to the moon or Mars)

Notable Projects:

$3.2 Billion for new, unmanned space missions.

$1.2 Billion for research into exploration technology.

$600 Million to complete the final five space shuttle missions.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$26 Billion: Department of Agriculture

Notable Projects:

$7.6 Billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

$10 Billion over 10 years for Child Nutrition and WIC reorganization.

$429 Million for competitive research grants.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$28.4 Billion: Department of Energy (Now we're getting somewhere)

Notable Projects:

$36 Billion in new loan authority for nuclear power plants.

$4.7 Billion in clean energy technology funding.

$8.1 Billion to better protect the nation's nuclear stockpile.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$29.2 Billion: Department of Justice

Notable Projects:

$2.04 Billion for the War On Drugs.

$600 Million for hiring and retaining police officers.

$538 Million to support women victims of violence.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$41.6 Billion: Department of Housing and Urban Development (Because we can never stop being pro-homeownership)

Notable Projects:

$19.6 Billion for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

$9.4 Billion for project based rental assistance programs.

$2.1 Billion for homeless assistance programs.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$43.6 Billion: Department of Homeland Security

Notable Projects:

$4.6 Billion for the virtual border fence.

$1.6 Billion for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement programs to remove illegals who commit crimes

$4.0 Billion in state and local programs to higher first responders.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$49.7 billion: Department of Education (Good, finally our schools will live up to our expectations)

Notable Projects:

$28 Billion for elementary and secondary education.

$1.35 Billion for the President's 'Race to the Top' challenge for school districts.

$1.8 Billion for funding in new school models, such as longer days and longer school year education.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$56.8 Billion: Department of State and Other International Programs

Notable Projects:

$8.5 Billion for the President's Global Health Initiative.

$7.1 Billion for civilian supplement to Afghanistan and Pakistan military operations.

$2.6 Billion to support civilian operations in Iraq.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$60.3 Billion: Department of Veterans Affairs

Notable Projects:

$50.6 Billion in advance appropriations for veteran health treatment.

$5.2 Billion for mental health services for veterans.

$2.5 Billion for VA centre construction and centre improvements.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$78.8 Billion: Department of Transportation

Notable Projects:

$4 Billion to create a National Infrastructure Innovation and Finance Fund

$1.14 Billion in the nation's next generation air transportation system.

$1 Billion for high speed rail networks.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$81.3 Billion: Department of Health and Human Services

Notable Projects:

$32.1 Billion for National Institutes of Health.

$25.5 Billion in federal aid to state Medicaid programs.

$2.5 Billion for health centres.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$250 Billion: Net Interest (Now we're talking real money)

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$271 Billion: Medicaid

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$492 Billion: Medicare

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$596 Billion: Other Mandatory Programs

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$708.3 Billion: Department of defence

Notable Projects:

$159.3 Billion for Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan operations.

$30.9 Billion for medical care.

$1.9 Billion for counseling and assistance services for veterans and their families.

Source: Office of Management and Budget

$730 Billion: Social Security

Source: Office of Management and Budget

