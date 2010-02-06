Here's How Obama Is Going To Raise Your Taxes By $1.9 Trillion

President Obama has gotten the message: America wants fiscal responsibility!
But cutting spending is going to be tough, even with the so-called “freeze.”
So, here come tax hikes.
It’s hard to calculate exactly how much taxes will be raised over the next 10 years, because nobody knows exactly what the economy will do during that time.
But Bloomberg estimates it will be $1.9 trillion, between various tax hikes and loophole closures.
What Is The Tax: By re-establishing reporting rules of deals over $600 between individuals or businesses, compliance in terms of paying proper taxes on such deals would increase making for fewer losses in the tax system.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $9.154 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: This is a proposal for the permanent extension of the 0.2% increase to the original 6% unemployment insurance on the first $7000 paid to employees annually.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $14.196 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: The reforms in the insurance code are broad, but include specific provisions meant to target the sale of life insurance contracts onto third parties who do not pay the full taxable amount even though they receive the payout.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $14.413 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: Certain taxes on the production and use of dangerous chemicals were eliminated after 1996. They were previously held in a fund for the purpose of paying for the damage from any dangerous chemical leak or spill. Now that fund is to be renewed, for the same purpose.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $18.925 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: Several rules relating to the Estate tax will be modified for consistency purposes to avoid loopholes in things such as valuation and the misuse of trusts.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $23.729 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: This is an issue primarily to do with private equity, hedge funds, and other investment funds which charge individual profits as business profits, thus reducing the tax rates on many employees' carried interest. This is to be changed, so these carried interest profits are considered individual, rather than business profits.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $23.977 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: Changing the rules of a current tax incentive for bio-fuel production to exclude products made for other purposes, such as paper industry byproducts, etc. This would allow the discount to go directly to the biofuel producers, rather than products with tenuous links to that industry.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $23.987 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: The repeals include a wide range of initiatives from tax credits for coal production to tax exemptions on drilling. The changes are made to meet the G-20 agreement that all subsidies on fossil fuels should be eliminated.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $38.819 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: LIFO is a form of accounting to do with inventory allowing firms to to take a tax discount advantage over more internationally accepted rules such as FIFO, or first in first out. Changing this would result in simplification of IRS rules and SEC compliance with international norms.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $59.085 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: Imposed on government selected banks with more than $50 Billion in assets, the Financial Crisis Responsibility fee is being levied as a result of bank's involvement in the TARP program. It is to help refund the government of its outlays to backstop the financial system during the crisis.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $90 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: This would increase the tax on capital gains and dividends to 20% for the wealthiest Americans, those found to be making more than $250,000 and married, or $200,000 and single.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $105.364 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: The amount of off shore tax loopholes is numerous, and the incentives for corporations to offshore divisions have been well discussed elsewhere, but the President's fight back agenda is comprised of an impressive eleven line orders. It not only moves against companies, but individuals who avoid U.S. taxes on offshore bank accounts which they keep hidden from the IRS.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $122.189 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: Allowing more of the provisions in the Bush tax cuts to sunset, this reinstatement allows for a reduction in the amount of itemized deductions individuals making more than $200,000 and families making more than $250,000 can take.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $155.322 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: Limiting the value of deductions of people taxed either 36 or 39.6% to 28% of their total taxes.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $291.175 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
What Is The Tax: This is the elimination of the so-called 'Bush tax cuts for the richest Americans' that were included in the Economic Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001 made to stimulate the economy after September 11, 2001. Those cuts created a 35% tax range for individuals making over $373,650, which, if this proposal goes through, will return to 39.6%.
Tax Revenue 2011-2020: $327.368 Billion
Source: Green Book 2011
$37.071 Billion: Reinstate the 36% tax rate for individuals making over $200,000, families over $250,000.
$3.120 Billion: Require better reporting for rental property expenses.
$2.624 Billion: Day-to-day dealings in commodities and equity futures to be considered regular income, in some cases.
Source: Green Book 2011
