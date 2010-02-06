Here's How Obama Is Going To Raise Your Taxes By $1.9 Trillion

President Obama has gotten the message: America wants fiscal responsibility!



But cutting spending is going to be tough, even with the so-called “freeze.”

So, here come tax hikes.

It’s hard to calculate exactly how much taxes will be raised over the next 10 years, because nobody knows exactly what the economy will do during that time.

But Bloomberg estimates it will be $1.9 trillion, between various tax hikes and loophole closures.

