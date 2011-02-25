How The Heck Did Scott Walker Get Elected Wisconsin Governor?

That’s the million dollar question that must be vexing more than just the hosts at MSNBC. In the state that gave birth to the Progressive political movement, how did a conservative Republican get elected to the Governor’s office?



Perhaps the answer is hiding in some of campaign ads that featured Scott Walker and his story. The “Brown Bag Movement” was an eye-catcher:



Plain speaking Scott was a hit and people noticed something different about this candidate. But did a Republican REALLY give back hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary when he was a County Exec? Yes he did.



Perhaps the ad that clinched it for Scott Walker was also the commercial that featured President Obama and earned kudos from CNN:



This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

